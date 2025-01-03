173rd Maintenance Squadron Assumption of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Richard Schuster, incoming 173rd Maintenance Squadron commander, addresses his troops for the first time, during an Assumption of Command ceremony January 3, 2025, at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Schuster spoke of the many great things they would do in the future. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sergeant Daniel Reed)