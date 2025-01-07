173rd Maintenance Squadron Assumption of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 173rd Maintenance Squadron listen as the newly appointed 173rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, Lt. Col. Richard Schuster addresses the troops for the first time, during an Assumption of Command ceremony, January 03, 2025, at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Schuster spoke to the troops about all the many things they will do in preparation for a potential future mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sergeant Daniel Reed)