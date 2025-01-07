Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    173rd Maintenance Squadron Assumption of Command [Image 1 of 3]

    173rd Maintenance Squadron Assumption of Command

    KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Richard Schuster, incoming 173rd Maintenance Squadron commander, accepts the guidon of command from Col. Tyler Cox, 173rd Maintenance Group commander, during an Assumption of Command ceremony January 03, 2025, at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. The passing of the guidon is the heart of the ceremony and symbolizes the shift of authority. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 14:39
    Photo ID: 8824073
    VIRIN: 250103-Z-HS861-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 13.83 MB
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, US
    Kingsley Field
    Assumption of Command
    Oregon Air National Guard
    173rd Fighter Wing
    Team Kingsley

