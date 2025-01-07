U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Richard Schuster, incoming 173rd Maintenance Squadron commander, accepts the guidon of command from Col. Tyler Cox, 173rd Maintenance Group commander, during an Assumption of Command ceremony January 03, 2025, at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. The passing of the guidon is the heart of the ceremony and symbolizes the shift of authority. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2025 14:39
|Photo ID:
|8824073
|VIRIN:
|250103-Z-HS861-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|13.83 MB
|Location:
|KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 173rd Maintenance Squadron Assumption of Command [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Daniel Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.