173rd Maintenance Squadron Assumption of Command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Richard Schuster, incoming 173rd Maintenance Squadron commander, accepts the guidon of command from Col. Tyler Cox, 173rd Maintenance Group commander, during an Assumption of Command ceremony January 03, 2025, at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. The passing of the guidon is the heart of the ceremony and symbolizes the shift of authority. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed)