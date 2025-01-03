Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Impact of the enlightenment on the American Revolution [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Impact of the enlightenment on the American Revolution

    UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    1846 lithograph by Nathaniel Currier was entitled The Destruction of Tea at Boston Harbor; the phrase "Boston Tea Party" had not yet become standard. Contrary to Currier's depiction, few of the men dumping the tea were actually disguised as Native Americans.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 10:59
    Photo ID: 8823905
    VIRIN: 250107-A-A4479-1004
    Resolution: 2614x1614
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Impact of the enlightenment on the American Revolution [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Impact of the enlightenment on the American Revolution
    Impact of the enlightenment on the American Revolution
    Impact of the enlightenment on the American Revolution
    Impact of the enlightenment on the American Revolution
    Impact of the enlightenment on the American Revolution

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Impact of the enlightenment on the American Revolution

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download