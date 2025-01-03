Impact of the enlightenment on the American Revolution

Courtesy Photo | Colonists reading the Stamp Act, illustration from Colonial Days: Being Stories and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Colonists reading the Stamp Act, illustration from Colonial Days: Being Stories and Ballads for Young Patriots, by Richard Markham, 1765. see less | View Image Page

As we kick off the year commemorating the 250th anniversary of the establishment of the United States Army, we’ll reflect on the rich legacy of service, highlighting events that marked periods in our great history.

As with most major events in history, the start of the American Revolution can be traced back years before the shooting conflict began. In addition to the commonly discussed causes — such as taxes on commodities and lack of representation — there were deeper reasons and influences. One of the greatest influences on the British colonists’ thoughts and passions was the Enlightenment. This intellectual movement, which found its origins in the development of science and art, challenged the authority of established religion and monarchial regimes, which had long held power over laws and political decisions that affected society.

Following the restoration of the English monarchy after the English Civil War, "a rigorous scientific, political, and philosophical discourse" emerged in Europe and journeyed across the Atlantic to enlighten the minds of British colonists. The development of the printing press and the influx of books and access to libraries created a new, widespread focus on obtaining knowledge for personal use.

Coupled with these developments, English citizens held the belief in individual liberty — a distinctly Anglo creation — in which citizens believed certain rights could not be infringed upon by governments. Philosopher John Locke’s concept of natural rights argued that people are born with certain rights that come from God, and that governments have no authority to revoke them. Locke’s “Two Treatises of Government” advocated for the separation of church and state, religious toleration, and certain inalienable rights of the individual, among other premises. British common law would later stipulate that British subjects had a natural right to free speech, trial by jury of one’s peers, petitioning the government over grievances, fears of government-controlled standing armies, and a right to defend one’s private property.

Thomas Jefferson, writing 87 years later, echoed Locke when he penned the Declaration of Independence: "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness."

As these Enlightenment ideals spread throughout the colonies, so did unrest, driven by a series of events and British actions. The French and Indian War began in 1754, due to a dispute between Britain (mostly the British colonists) and France over control of territory in North America, specifically the Ohio River Valley. This conflict was fueled by competing claims to land for fur trade and expansion, leading to fighting between British and French forces, as well as various Native American tribes allied with either side. The war concluded in 1763 with the Treaty of Paris, in which France lost control of its land claims in North America.

The British government emerged from the war largely broke and, in an attempt to pay for it, began levying taxes (1763-1765) on the colonists, as well as imposing restrictions on British colonists settling in new territories. The Royal Proclamation of 1763 prohibited settlement beyond the Appalachian Mountains. The taxes followed, starting with the Sugar Act in April 1764, which taxed sugar and other commodities. The Stamp Act in March 1765 added a tax on stamps for paper goods, including legal documents, newspapers, and pamphlets.

A further act that strained the British colonists was the Quartering Act of 1765, which mandated American colonies to provide housing, food, and supplies to British soldiers stationed within their borders. Essentially, colonists were forced to pay for the upkeep of the British military by providing accommodations in public buildings like inns and alehouses, rather than allowing soldiers to be quartered in private homes without the homeowner's consent. This act contributed significantly to growing colonial resentment toward British rule.

The colonists fought back with the formation of the Stamp Act Congress, which allowed them to create a unified strategy to oppose the act. This was mostly successful, with Parliament repealing the Stamp Act. However, a warning to the colonists was added through the passing of the Declaratory Act, which declared that Parliament had the authority to tax America as it did Great Britain and make laws binding on the American colonies.

The next few years saw continued hostility toward the British government and efforts to minimize taxes through smuggling and other acts of protest. 1767 brought a new series of taxes which were known as the Townshend Acts which consisted of taxes intended to fund the British administration of the colonies and to punish colonists for not following previous acts. The British government was in debt from the French and Indian War, and the colonists paid less in taxes than British citizens. The acts consisted of the following: the Revenue Act of 1767: Taxed imported goods like tea, glass, lead, and paint. Suspension of the New York Assembly Act: Suspended the New York Assembly for not paying for British soldiers. Board of Customs Act: Gave the British more control over Boston. Indemnity Act of 1767: Gave the British East India Company a tax break to make its tea more competitive. These acts were amplified in 1768, with the passage of the Boston Non-Importation Agreement was announced, where Boston merchants agreed to stop importing British-made goods or exporting goods from the colonies to Britain.

On March 5, 1770, one of the defining moments leading up to the Revolution occurred, commonly known as the Boston Massacre. A confrontation took place in which nine British soldiers shot several colonists in a crowd of three or four hundred who were protesting by taunting them and throwing various projectiles.

Further acts only inflamed tensions between Parliament and the colonists. On May 10, 1773, the Tea Act was passed by Parliament and granted the British East India Company the right to directly ship tea to North America and the right to duty-free export of tea from Britain. Though the tea tax, previously imposed by the Townshend Acts, remained in force. The Tea Act ultimately led to the Boston Tea Party, a protest by a colonist patriot group known as the Sons of Liberty, some disguised as Native Americans. They destroyed an entire shipment of tea by dumping crates into Boston Harbor. A few days later, a similar protest took place in Philadelphia, where instead of destroying a shipment of tea, colonists sent the ship back to England without unloading it.

The cries of "no taxation without representation" grew louder among the colonists, who believed the Tea Act violated their rights as Englishmen. Among those who further fanned the flames of discontent were Samuel Adams, Patrick Henry, John Adams, Thomas Paine, and George Mason. Each sought to apply Enlightenment principles in ways that would resonate with the majority of the colonists, who were beginning to see themselves differently.

In response to these actions, Parliament decided to use brute force to deal with the overtly rebellious colonies, particularly Massachusetts. In 1774, Parliament passed four acts, which they described as the Coercive Acts but which quickly became known in America as the "Intolerable Acts" because they were perceived as cruel and severe.

The first act, the Boston Port Act, closed Boston's port in March 1774. The Massachusetts Government Act removed Massachusetts' charter and brought it under British control. The Impartial Administration of Justice Act allowed royal officials to have trials conducted in Great Britain or elsewhere in the Empire if they could not receive a fair trial in Massachusetts. This was in response to the trial of the nine British soldiers involved in the Boston Massacre. The final act, the Quartering Act of 1774, applied to all British colonies in North America and sought to improve the housing of British troops. The 1765 act focused on providing barracks and public housing for soldiers, while the 1774 act allowed troops to be quartered in private homes in certain circumstances, sparking further colonial resentment.



Opinions and emotions of the colonists continued to sour rapidly leading to the First Continental Congress to meet in Philadelphia to issue a statement codifying colonial objections to the Intolerable Acts. They also listed other grievances against the Crown and called for a boycott of British trade, publication of addresses to both the colonies and Great Britain, and a petition to the king.

The sentiments of the patriots were echoed by Patrick Henry in his famous speech to the Virginia House of Burgesses on March 23, 1775: "No man thinks more highly than I do of the patriotism, as well as abilities, of the very worthy gentlemen who have just addressed the House… They tell us, sir, that we are weak; unable to cope with so formidable an adversary. But when shall we be stronger? Will it be the next week, or the next year? Will it be when we are totally disarmed, and when a British guard shall be stationed in every house? Shall we gather strength by irresolution and inaction… Their clanking may be heard on the plains of Boston! The war is inevitable — and let it come! I repeat it, sir, let it come… Gentlemen may cry, Peace, Peace — but there is no peace. The war is actually begun! The next gale that sweeps from the north will bring to our ears the clash of resounding arms! Our brethren are already in the field! Why stand we here idle? What is it that gentlemen wish? What would they have? Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!"

It would be less than a month later that the first shots of the Revolution would occur at the battles of Lexington and Concord in Massachusetts on April 19, 1775. Following the start of hostilities, Thomas Paine acted first, publishing “Common Sense” in January 1776. At a time when most literate citizens read only the Bible, Paine used biblical language to define the necessity of removing the yoke of British sovereignty. In June 1776, Mason drafted the Virginia Declaration of Rights that stated, among other principles, that "all men are by nature equally free and independent and have certain inherent rights...." Further north in Philadelphia, Thomas Jefferson, a delegate of the Second Continental Congress and part of the committee to draft a proposal that could sum up fellow delegate Richard Henry Lee’s resolution for independence, wrote down the thoughts and principles of the era in what would become the American Declaration of Independence. With editing assistance from Benjamin Franklin and John Adams, Jefferson’s revised draft found its way to Congress on June 30.

The age and ideals of Enlightenment gave the founders of the United States the foundation for what we use today in every form of government, from our national to local governments.

Throughout 2025, we will commemorate 250 years of Army history with a series of articles highlighting events that mark periods in our great history. Keep following our series for future articles showcasing how the U.S. Army has dedicated itself to defending our nation’s freedom for 250 years.