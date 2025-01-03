Artist's depiction of the ambush of Jumonville's French troops by Washington and Tanacharison, 28 May 1754. In this depiction, Jumonville is shown as having been killed in cold blood. Illustration from La régence et Louis Quinze by Alexandre Dumas, 1855.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2025 10:59
|Photo ID:
|8823900
|VIRIN:
|250107-A-A4479-1002
|Resolution:
|1789x1091
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Impact of the enlightenment on the American Revolution
