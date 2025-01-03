U.S. Armed Forces participate in remembrance Estonian War of Independence ceasefire ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Caelan Serrano (left), U.S. Army Sgt. Abel Hopper (right), assigned to 583rd Forward Support Company, and Able Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, Task Force Voit in support of Task Force Pegasus high-five an Estonian child in Narva, Estonia, Jan. 03, 2025. U.S. Army Soldiers from Task Force Voit presented static displays during the remembrance ceremony for the Estonian War of Independence ceasefire, showcasing the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) to strengthen NATO partnerships and project strength to adversaries. U.S. troops with Task Force Pegasus recognize the importance of engaging with local communities across Europe to strengthen bonds and reassure NATO allies of continued partnership and cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)