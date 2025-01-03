Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Armed Forces participate in remembrance Estonian War of Independence ceasefire ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Armed Forces participate in remembrance Estonian War of Independence ceasefire ceremony

    ESTONIA

    01.03.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Caelan Serrano (left), U.S. Army Sgt. Abel Hopper (right), assigned to 583rd Forward Support Company, and Able Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, Task Force Voit in support of Task Force Pegasus high-five an Estonian child in Narva, Estonia, Jan. 03, 2025. U.S. Army Soldiers from Task Force Voit presented static displays during the remembrance ceremony for the Estonian War of Independence ceasefire, showcasing the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) to strengthen NATO partnerships and project strength to adversaries. U.S. troops with Task Force Pegasus recognize the importance of engaging with local communities across Europe to strengthen bonds and reassure NATO allies of continued partnership and cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 07:22
    Photo ID: 8823697
    VIRIN: 250103-Z-FK430-3023
    Resolution: 2987x4480
    Size: 770.54 KB
    Location: EE
