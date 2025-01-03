U.S. Armed Forces participate in remembrance Estonian War of Independence ceasefire ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army soldiers from Able Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, coordinate participants for the unit's static display in Narva, Estonia, Jan. 3, 2025. The M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) is a multiple rocket launcher developed in the 1990s for the United States Army and mounted on a standard U.S. Army (FMTV) M1140 truck frame. Task Force Pegasus supports forward operations across eight countries, emphasizing the importance of international partnerships and collaboration. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)