Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Armed Forces participate in remembrance Estonian War of Independence ceasefire ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Armed Forces participate in remembrance Estonian War of Independence ceasefire ceremony

    NARVA, ESTONIA

    01.03.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers from Able Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, coordinate participants for the unit's static display in Narva, Estonia, Jan. 3, 2025. The M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) is a multiple rocket launcher developed in the 1990s for the United States Army and mounted on a standard U.S. Army (FMTV) M1140 truck frame. Task Force Pegasus supports forward operations across eight countries, emphasizing the importance of international partnerships and collaboration. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 07:27
    Photo ID: 8823690
    VIRIN: 250103-Z-FK430-3004
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: NARVA, EE
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Armed Forces participate in remembrance Estonian War of Independence ceasefire ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Rose Di Trolio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Armed Forces participate in remembrance Estonian War of Independence ceasefire ceremony
    U.S. Armed Forces participate in remembrance Estonian War of Independence ceasefire ceremony
    U.S. Armed Forces participate in remembrance Estonian War of Independence ceasefire ceremony
    U.S. Armed Forces participate in remembrance Estonian War of Independence ceasefire ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Team
    XVIII ABN Corps
    VCorps
    Live the Legend
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download