Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    McFarren retires from Indiana National Guard [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    McFarren retires from Indiana National Guard

    FISHERS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Gilman 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Lt. Col. Mark Riffel presents retired Sgt. Maj. Joe McFarren the Order of St. Maurice award on behalf of the National Infantry Association and U.S. Army Infantry Branch during McFarren's retirement ceremony January 4, 2025 in Fishers, Indiana. Riffel, is the Indiana Joint Forces Headquarters Personnel Services Branch Chief.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2025 14:37
    Photo ID: 8823046
    VIRIN: 250104-A-RR432-6903
    Resolution: 1000x771
    Size: 624.87 KB
    Location: FISHERS, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McFarren retires from Indiana National Guard [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Chelsea Gilman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    McFarren retires from Indiana Army National Guard
    McFarren retires from Indiana National Guard
    McFarren retires from Indiana National Guard

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    38th Infantry Division
    retirement ceremony
    St. Maurice

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download