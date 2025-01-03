McFarren retires from Indiana National Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Mark Riffel presents retired Sgt. Maj. Joe McFarren the Order of St. Maurice award on behalf of the National Infantry Association and U.S. Army Infantry Branch during McFarren's retirement ceremony January 4, 2025 in Fishers, Indiana. Riffel, is the Indiana Joint Forces Headquarters Personnel Services Branch Chief.