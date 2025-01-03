McFarren retires from Indiana Army National Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired Sgt. Maj. Joe McFarren, left, accepts an award from retired Indiana Army National Guard 38th Infantry Division Lt. Col. Joshua Keller, during McFarren's retirement ceremony in Fishers, Indiana, Saturday January 4, 2025. McFarren retired after more than 20 years of honorable service to the Indiana Army National Guard.