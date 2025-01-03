Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McFarren retires from Indiana Army National Guard

    McFarren retires from Indiana Army National Guard

    FISHERS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Gilman 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Retired Sgt. Maj. Joe McFarren, left, accepts an award from retired Indiana Army National Guard 38th Infantry Division Lt. Col. Joshua Keller, during McFarren's retirement ceremony in Fishers, Indiana, Saturday January 4, 2025. McFarren retired after more than 20 years of honorable service to the Indiana Army National Guard.

    Date Taken: 01.03.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2025 14:37
    Photo ID: 8823039
    VIRIN: 250104-A-RR432-6627
    Resolution: 1000x667
    Size: 589.47 KB
    Location: FISHERS, INDIANA, US
    This work, McFarren retires from Indiana Army National Guard [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Chelsea Gilman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    McFarren retires from Indiana Army National Guard
    McFarren retires from Indiana National Guard
    McFarren retires from Indiana National Guard

    Retirement Ceremony
    Indiana Army National Guard
    38t Infantry Division

