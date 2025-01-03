Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McFarren retires from Indiana National Guard [Image 2 of 3]

    McFarren retires from Indiana National Guard

    FISHERS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Gilman 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Heather McFarren, right, wife of retired Sgt. Maj. Joe McFarren, receives the Legion of Hoosier Heroines from 38th Infantry Division G1 Sgt. Maj. Ryan Richmond, during McFarren's retirement ceremony in Fishers, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. Military spouses' support is integral to the success of their loved ones and the organization they serve.

    Date Taken: 01.03.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2025 14:37
    Photo ID: 8823040
    VIRIN: 250104-A-RR432-9594
    Resolution: 1000x667
    Size: 614.41 KB
    Location: FISHERS, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, McFarren retires from Indiana National Guard [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Chelsea Gilman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

