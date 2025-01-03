Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Ceremony [Image 9 of 9]

    President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Ceremony

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zach Heimbuch 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. service members with the Ceremonial Honor Guard carry a casket during the state funeral of 39th U.S. President Jimmy Carter at the Carter Center, Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 4, 2025. Joint Task Force- National Capital Region, composed of 4,000 uniformed and civilian personnel from all military branches, including Reserve and National Guard components, delivers ceremonial support for state funerals and ensures the security of the National Capital Region with professionalism and honor. (DoD Photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zach Heimbuch)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2025 01:31
    Photo ID: 8822529
    VIRIN: 250104-D-QS607-1165
    Resolution: 4546x3247
    Size: 7.45 MB
    Location: ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
    This work, President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Zach Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTF-NCR
    JimmyCarterPOTUS
    SF39

