President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Ceremony

A U.S. service member with the Ceremonial Honor Guard stands at attention during the state funeral of 39th U.S. President Jimmy Carter at the Carter Center in Atlanta, Jan. 4. Joint Task Force- National Capital Region, composed of 4,000 uniformed and civilian personnel from all military branches, including Reserve and National Guard components, delivers ceremonial support for state funerals and ensures the security of the National Capital Region with professionalism and honor. (DoD Photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zach Heimbuch)