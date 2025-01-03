President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members with the Ceremonial Honor Guard lay down the casket of President Jimmy Carter, 39th U.S. President of the United States, during his state funeral service at the Carter Center in Atlanta Jan. 4. Joint Task Force- National Capital Region, composed of 4,000 uniformed and civilian personnel from all military branches, including Reserve and National Guard components, delivers ceremonial support for state funerals and ensures the security of the National Capital Region with professionalism and honor. (DoD Photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zach Heimbuch)