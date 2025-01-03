Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point Spirit Band stop by the office of Hon. Christine Wormuth, Secretary of the Army, during the Spirit Rally held at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., December 13, 2024. The Spirit Rally is an annual event held by the Spirit Band and Cheer Team to hype and prepare fellow service members and Department of Defense employees for the upcoming Army-Navy Football Game. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves)