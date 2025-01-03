Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Members of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point Spirit Band stop by the office of Hon. Christine Wormuth, Secretary of the Army, during the Spirit Rally [Image 1 of 7]

    Members of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point Spirit Band stop by the office of Hon. Christine Wormuth, Secretary of the Army, during the Spirit Rally

    UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Members of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point Spirit Band stop by the office of Hon. Christine Wormuth, Secretary of the Army, during the Spirit Rally held at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., December 13, 2024. The Spirit Rally is an annual event held by the Spirit Band and Cheer Team to hype and prepare fellow service members and Department of Defense employees for the upcoming Army-Navy Football Game. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Nieves)

    Secretary of the Army
    West Point

