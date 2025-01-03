Medal of Honor Ceremony, Jan. 3, 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

President Joe Biden awards the Medal of Honor to former U.S. Army Specialist Fourth Class Kenneth J. David during a ceremony at the White House, Jan. 3, 2025. David – the only living recipient among the seven U.S. Soldiers from the Korean and Vietnam Wars to receive the Medal of Honor today – was recognized and honored for his acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty while serving as a radio operator with Company D, 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, during combat operations on May 7, 1970 near Fire Support Base Maureen, Thua Thien province, Republic of Vietnam. (U.S. Army Photo by Henry Villarama)