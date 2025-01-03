Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medal of Honor Ceremony, Jan. 3, 2025 [Image 2 of 2]

    Medal of Honor Ceremony, Jan. 3, 2025

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2025

    Photo by Henry Villarama  

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Former U.S. Army Specialist Fourth Class Kenneth J. David shakes hands with President Joe Biden after receiving the Medal of Honor during a ceremony at the White House, Jan. 3, 2025. David – the only living recipient among the seven U.S. Soldiers from the Korean and Vietnam Wars to receive the Medal of Honor during the ceremony – was recognized and honored for his acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty while serving as a radio operator with Company D, 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, during combat operations on May 7, 1970 near Fire Support Base Maureen, Thua Thien province, Republic of Vietnam. (U.S. Army Photo by Henry Villarama)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2025
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 19:45
    Photo ID: 8822088
    VIRIN: 250103-A-AR102-5738
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 795.16 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    #MOH2025JAN
    #MOH2025-David

