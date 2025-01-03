Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force advances efficiency with Green Belt Training [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Air Force advances efficiency with Green Belt Training

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jay Johnson, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander,
    presents Capt. Rachel Marron, 60th Maintenance Squadron section commander, with her Green Belt certificate at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 30, 2024. Green Belt certifications equip Airmen with the skills to lead process improvement projects both within their unit and beyond. (courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 16:55
    Photo ID: 8822051
    VIRIN: 240930-F-F3215-1001
    Resolution: 2494x1870
    Size: 935.9 KB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force advances efficiency with Green Belt Training [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Force advances efficiency with Green Belt Training
    Air Force advances efficiency with Green Belt Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CPI
    efficiency
    Green Belt
    60AMW
    Team Travis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download