Air Force advances efficiency with Green Belt Training

U.S. Air Force Col. Jay Johnson, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander,

presents Capt. Rachel Marron, 60th Maintenance Squadron section commander, with her Green Belt certificate at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 30, 2024. Green Belt certifications equip Airmen with the skills to lead process improvement projects both within their unit and beyond. (courtesy photo)