Air Force advances efficiency with Green Belt Training

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Col. Jay Johnson, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, presents Capt. Rachel Marron, 60th Maintenance Squadron section commander, with her Green Belt certificate at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 30, 2024. Green Belt certifications equip Airmen with the skills to lead process improvement projects both within their unit and beyond.

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – In order to enhance mission effectiveness and operational efficiency, the U.S. Air Force continues to invest in Continuous Process Improvement initiatives, with Green Belt training as a cornerstone of this effort.



Two dedicated Airmen, U.S. Air Force Capt. Rachel Marron, 60th Maintenance Squadron section commander, and Master Sgt. Kyle Franklin, 860th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron flying crew chief program manager, were awarded their Green Belt certification, equipping them with the skills to lead process improvement projects both within their unit and beyond. This accomplishment reflects their dedication to enhance efficiency, reduce waste and strengthen readiness for the Air Force mission.



“The Green Belt Training Program is the Air Force’s version of Lean Six Sigma,” said Steven Longino, 60th Force Support Squadron Lean Six Sigma Black Belt coach and facilitator. “The training is open to anyone. Members can either take the online course with the local continuation training, or through the local in-person course.”



Longino further explains by integrating CPI, the Air Force is better equipped to meet its mission objectives in a resource-constrained environment. Green Belt training is part of a structured approach of CPI for improving processes and reducing inefficiencies which prepares Airmen to lead improvement projects within their areas of expertise.



“I value the CPI methodology because its making data driven decisions and making delivery solutions targeted towards the problems,” said Franklin. “We have to gather a bunch of data, and that data points us in the direction of where the most aggregate of the problems lie, and we are then able to attack that problem deliberately.”



Equipping personnel with tools from the CPI toolbox such as Green Belt training, trained Airmen are able to provide more adaptive, resource-efficient and mission-focused solutions to management processes. Longino emphasized these newly certified Green Belts will play a vital role in fostering culture of continuous improvement that can lead to cost savings, enhanced mission readiness and smoother operations across their units.



“The responsibility of the Green Belts is not to fix problems within the units they are working with,” said Longino. “Their function as facilitators is to provide units with the data and problem-solving solutions and suggestions to help members fix their own problems.”



The Air Force’s CPI initiative is essential to maintaining operational readiness and ensuring that resources are used efficiently. By investing in Green Belt certification, the Air Force is equipping its members with the skills to lead transformative projects that benefit both their units and the broader organization.