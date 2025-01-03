Air Force advances efficiency with Green Belt Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jay Johnson, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, presents Master Sgt. Kyle Franklin, 860th Maintenance Squadron flying crew chief manager, with his Green Belt certificate at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 30, 2024. Green Belt certifications equip Airmen with the skills to lead process improvement projects both within their unit and beyond. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby)