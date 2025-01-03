Date Taken: 08.23.2024 Date Posted: 01.03.2025 11:46 Photo ID: 8821571 VIRIN: 240823-M-OO302-8113 Resolution: 1555x1166 Size: 435.78 KB Location: CAMP GUERNSEY, WYOMING, US

Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, CLR 4 Marines fire heavy machine guns in Wyoming [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.