    CLR 4 Marines fire heavy machine guns in Wyoming [Image 2 of 3]

    CLR 4 Marines fire heavy machine guns in Wyoming

    CAMP GUERNSEY, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 4, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve conduct a familiarization fire of an M2 Browning .50 caliber machine gun at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming, Aug. 23, 2024. (United States Marine Corps Photo by Lt. Col. Jordan Bathen)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Location: CAMP GUERNSEY, WYOMING, US
