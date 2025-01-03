Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLR 4 Marines conduct recovery techniques of vehicles [Image 3 of 3]

    CLR 4 Marines conduct recovery techniques of vehicles

    GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 4, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve practice recovery techniques on vehicles during exercise Northern Strike 2024 in Grayling, Michigan, Mar. 29, 2024. NS 24 is a premier reserve component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Reza)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 11:45
    Photo ID: 8821572
    VIRIN: 240329-M-OO302-3782
    Resolution: 480x360
    Size: 69.21 KB
    Location: GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLR 4 Marines conduct recovery techniques of vehicles [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marine Forces Reserve
    MFR
    MLG
    4thMLG

