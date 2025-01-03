CLR 4 Marines conduct recovery techniques of vehicles

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 4, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve practice recovery techniques on vehicles during exercise Northern Strike 2024 in Grayling, Michigan, Mar. 29, 2024. NS 24 is a premier reserve component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Master Sgt. Bryan Reza)