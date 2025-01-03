Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CLR 4 Marines conduct extract after a patrol exercise [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CLR 4 Marines conduct extract after a patrol exercise

    CAMP CLARK, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    A U.S. Marine with Combat Logistics Regiment 4, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, moves to an extraction zone after conducting a patrol exercise at Camp Clark, Missouri, Oct. 20, 2024. (United States Marine Corps Photo by Capt. Travis Korhorn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 11:46
    Photo ID: 8821568
    VIRIN: 241020-M-OO302-5890
    Resolution: 1080x1920
    Size: 241.45 KB
    Location: CAMP CLARK, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLR 4 Marines conduct extract after a patrol exercise [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CLR 4 Marines conduct extract after a patrol exercise
    CLR 4 Marines fire heavy machine guns in Wyoming
    CLR 4 Marines conduct recovery techniques of vehicles

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine Forces Reserve
    MFR
    MLG
    4thMLG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download