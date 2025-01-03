CLR 4 Marines conduct extract after a patrol exercise

A U.S. Marine with Combat Logistics Regiment 4, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, moves to an extraction zone after conducting a patrol exercise at Camp Clark, Missouri, Oct. 20, 2024. (United States Marine Corps Photo by Capt. Travis Korhorn)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2025 11:46
|Photo ID:
|8821568
|VIRIN:
|241020-M-OO302-5890
|Resolution:
|1080x1920
|Size:
|241.45 KB
|Location:
|CAMP CLARK, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
