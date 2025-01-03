From Cleveland to Yellowstone National Park to the U.S. Air Force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Lauren Torres (front), 97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs apprentice, is embraced by her grandfather during her basic military training graduation at Joint Base San Antonio Lackland, Texas, May 31, 2023. Torres’ grandfather was enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. (courtesy photo)