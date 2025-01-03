Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Cleveland to Yellowstone National Park to the U.S. Air Force [Image 2 of 4]

    From Cleveland to Yellowstone National Park to the U.S. Air Force

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2023

    Photo by Airman Lauren Torres 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Lauren Torres (front), 97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs apprentice, is embraced by her grandfather during her basic military training graduation at Joint Base San Antonio Lackland, Texas, May 31, 2023. Torres’ grandfather was enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. (courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2023
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 11:22
    Photo ID: 8821545
    VIRIN: 241226-F-RM107-1001
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 528.66 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
    From Cleveland to Yellowstone National Park to the U.S. Air Force

