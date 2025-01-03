Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From Cleveland to Yellowstone National Park to the U.S. Air Force [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    From Cleveland to Yellowstone National Park to the U.S. Air Force

    YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2022

    Photo by Airman Lauren Torres 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    Lauren Torres (center), 97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs apprentice, poses for a photo with friends on the roof of the Lake Yellowstone Hotel at Yellowstone National Park. This photo was taken on her last day of working for the park. (courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 11:22
    Photo ID: 8821546
    VIRIN: 241226-F-RM107-1002
    Resolution: 2048x1358
    Size: 521.49 KB
    Location: YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, WYOMING, US
    Hometown: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Cleveland to Yellowstone National Park to the U.S. Air Force [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Lauren Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From Cleveland to Yellowstone National Park to the U.S. Air Force
    From Cleveland to Yellowstone National Park to the U.S. Air Force
    From Cleveland to Yellowstone National Park to the U.S. Air Force
    From Cleveland to Yellowstone National Park to the U.S. Air Force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From Cleveland to Yellowstone National Park to the U.S. Air Force

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Commentary
    Airman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download