Date Taken: 11.11.2024 Date Posted: 01.03.2025 11:22 Photo ID: 8821544 VIRIN: 241226-F-RM107-1004 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 1.33 MB Location: ALTUS, OKLAHOMA, US Hometown: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, From Cleveland to Yellowstone National Park to the U.S. Air Force [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Lauren Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.