U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Lauren Torres, 97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs apprentice, takes a photo of the Jackson County War Memorial during Veterans Day at Altus, Oklahoma, Nov. 11, 2024. Torres helps ensure the public, the media, and internal stakeholders understand Altus Air Force Base’s mission, achievements, and values. (courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2025 11:22
|Photo ID:
|8821544
|VIRIN:
|241226-F-RM107-1004
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS, OKLAHOMA, US
|Hometown:
|CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From Cleveland to Yellowstone National Park to the U.S. Air Force [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Lauren Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From Cleveland to Yellowstone National Park to the U.S. Air Force
No keywords found.