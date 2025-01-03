Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Cleveland to Yellowstone National Park to the U.S. Air Force [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    From Cleveland to Yellowstone National Park to the U.S. Air Force

    ALTUS, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2024

    Photo by Airman Lauren Torres 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Lauren Torres, 97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs apprentice, takes a photo of the Jackson County War Memorial during Veterans Day at Altus, Oklahoma, Nov. 11, 2024. Torres helps ensure the public, the media, and internal stakeholders understand Altus Air Force Base’s mission, achievements, and values. (courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 11:22
    Photo ID: 8821544
    VIRIN: 241226-F-RM107-1004
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: ALTUS, OKLAHOMA, US
    Hometown: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Cleveland to Yellowstone National Park to the U.S. Air Force [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Lauren Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    From Cleveland to Yellowstone National Park to the U.S. Air Force

    Commentary
    Airman

