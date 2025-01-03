Members of the Leadership Bay Program visit Tyndall AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Peter Sartori, Natural Disaster Recovery Division programs branch chief, right, briefs members of the Leadership Bay Program at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Dec.18, 2024. While visiting the installation the group received an update about Tyndall’s ongoing rebuild. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)