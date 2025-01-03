Members of the Leadership Bay Program visit Tyndall AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Shannon Scott, a Leadership Bay participant, center, puts on an Explosive Ordinance Disposal bomb suit and helmet with the assistance of members of the 325th Civil Engineer Squadron EOD at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Dec.18, 2024. Members of the Leadership Bay program were able to tour the installation and experience some of Tyndall’s daily operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)