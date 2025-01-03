Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Members of the Leadership Bay Program visit Tyndall AFB [Image 4 of 5]

    Members of the Leadership Bay Program visit Tyndall AFB

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Photo by Venessa Armenta 

    325th Fighter Wing

    Members of the Leadership Bay program pose for a photo in front of an F-35A Lightning II at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Dec.18, 2024. During their recent visit to the installation, the group received a brief about the aircraft from pilots assigned to the 95th Fighter Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.03.2025 10:48
    Photo ID: 8821521
    VIRIN: 241218-F-NF392-1042
    Resolution: 5672x3774
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Members of the Leadership Bay Program visit Tyndall AFB [Image 5 of 5], by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    Community Engagement
    Bay County
    Team Tyndall

