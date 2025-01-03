Members of the Leadership Bay Program visit Tyndall AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Leadership Bay program pose for a photo in front of an F-35A Lightning II at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Dec.18, 2024. During their recent visit to the installation, the group received a brief about the aircraft from pilots assigned to the 95th Fighter Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Venessa Armenta)