Basic Airborne Course - Charlie Company

U.S. military servicemembers attending the Basic Airborne Course (BAC), train during jump week at Fort Moore, Ga., Dec. 11, 2024. The three-week BAC at Fort Moore includes ground week, tower week, and jump week, where candidates test their skills to become airborne Soldiers and servicemembers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daneille Hendrix)