Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Basic Airborne Course - Charlie Company [Image 4 of 23]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Basic Airborne Course - Charlie Company

    FORT MOORE, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Daneille Hendrix 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. military servicemembers attending the Basic Airborne Course (BAC), train during jump week at Fort Moore, Ga., Dec. 9, 2024. The three-week BAC at Fort Moore includes ground week, tower week, and jump week, where candidates test their skills to become airborne Soldiers and servicemembers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daneille Hendrix)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.02.2025 20:26
    Photo ID: 8821221
    VIRIN: 241209-A-IF596-1033
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.72 MB
    Location: FORT MOORE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Basic Airborne Course - Charlie Company [Image 23 of 23], by SGT Daneille Hendrix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Basic Airborne Course - Charlie Company
    Basic Airborne Course - Charlie Company
    Basic Airborne Course - Charlie Company
    Basic Airborne Course - Charlie Company
    Basic Airborne Course - Charlie Company
    Basic Airborne Course - Charlie Company
    Basic Airborne Course - Charlie Company
    Basic Airborne Course - Charlie Company
    Basic Airborne Course - Charlie Company
    Basic Airborne Course - Charlie Company
    Basic Airborne Course - Charlie Company
    Basic Airborne Course - Charlie Company
    Basic Airborne Course - Charlie Company
    Basic Airborne Course - Charlie Company
    Basic Airborne Course - Charlie Company
    Basic Airborne Course - Charlie Company
    Basic Airborne Course - Charlie Company
    Basic Airborne Course - Charlie Company
    Basic Airborne Course - Charlie Company
    Basic Airborne Course - Charlie Company
    Basic Airborne Course - Charlie Company
    Basic Airborne Course - Charlie Company
    Basic Airborne Course - Charlie Company

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Charlie Company
    982nd
    Basic Airborne Course
    1-507th Parachute Infantry Regiment
    982nd Signal Company (Airborne)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download