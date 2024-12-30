U.S. military servicemembers attending the Basic Airborne Course (BAC), train during jump week at Fort Moore, Ga., Dec. 9, 2024. The three-week BAC at Fort Moore includes ground week, tower week, and jump week, where candidates test their skills to become airborne Soldiers and servicemembers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daneille Hendrix)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2025 20:26
|Photo ID:
|8821232
|VIRIN:
|241209-A-IF596-1042
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.86 MB
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Basic Airborne Course - Charlie Company [Image 23 of 23], by SGT Daneille Hendrix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.