Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fourth B-1B Lancer touches down, bed down continues at Grand Forks AFB [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fourth B-1B Lancer touches down, bed down continues at Grand Forks AFB

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Photo by Airman Emma Funderburk 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base

    A B1-B Lancer assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., parks on the flightline at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Dec. 18, 2024. Seventeen B-1Bs and 800 Airmen from Ellsworth AFB, will temporarily relocate to Grand Forks AFB for approximately 10 months to facilitate runway construction at Ellsworth AFB as they prepare to receive the first of the B-21 Raiders. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Emma Funderburk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.02.2025 12:54
    Photo ID: 8821165
    VIRIN: 241218-F-VI066-1189
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.23 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fourth B-1B Lancer touches down, bed down continues at Grand Forks AFB [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Emma Funderburk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fourth B-1B Lancer touches down, bed down continues at Grand Forks AFB
    Fourth B-1B Lancer touches down, bed down continues at Grand Forks AFB
    Fourth B-1B Lancer touches down, bed down continues at Grand Forks AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    United States Air Force
    Grand Forks
    Grand Forks Air Force Base
    B-1B Lancer
    Touch 'n Go
    B-1B bed down

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download