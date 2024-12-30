Fourth B-1B Lancer touches down, bed down continues at Grand Forks AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A B1-B Lancer assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., takes off for a touch-and-go operation at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Dec. 18, 2024. Seventeen B-1Bs and 800 Airmen from Ellsworth AFB, will temporarily relocate to Grand Forks AFB for approximately 10 months by the end of January 2025. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Emma Funderburk)