Fourth B-1B Lancer touches down, bed down continues at Grand Forks AFB

Three B1-B Lancers assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., stand ready on the flightline at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Dec. 18, 2024. The temporary relocation of B-1Bs facilitates key basing actions for Ellsworth, without sacrificing readiness of the B-1B fleet. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Emma Funderburk)