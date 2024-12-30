Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fourth B-1B Lancer touches down, bed down continues at Grand Forks AFB [Image 1 of 3]

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Photo by Airman Emma Funderburk 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base

    Three B1-B Lancers assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., stand ready on the flightline at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., Dec. 18, 2024. The temporary relocation of B-1Bs facilitates key basing actions for Ellsworth, without sacrificing readiness of the B-1B fleet. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Emma Funderburk)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    TAGS

    Grand Forks AFB
    Grand Forks
    B-1B Lancer
    United States Air Force (Armed Force)
    B-1B Bomber
    B-1B bed down

