    One Team, One Fight: Marine Advisor Leads Seabee Training [Image 12 of 12]

    One Team, One Fight: Marine Advisor Leads Seabee Training

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    12.18.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Justin Stumberg  

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    Marine Gunnery Sgt. Saul Tellez, right, teaches Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, deployed under 22 Naval Construction Regiment (NCR), basic expeditionary skills at Camp Mitchell onboard Naval Station Rota, Dec. 18, 2024. 22nd NCR supports Commander, Task Force 68, which executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.02.2025 04:21
    Photo ID: 8820935
    VIRIN: 241218-N-XT273-1008
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.06 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, One Team, One Fight: Marine Advisor Leads Seabee Training [Image 12 of 12], by CPO Justin Stumberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    One Team, One Fight: Marine Advisor Leads Seabee Training

    TAGS

    NMCB1
    Spain
    Rota
    Marine Corps
    22NCR

