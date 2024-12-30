One Team, One Fight: Marine Advisor Leads Seabee Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Marine Gunnery Sgt. Saul Tellez teaches Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, deployed under 22 Naval Construction Regiment (NCR), basic expeditionary skills at Camp Mitchell onboard Naval Station Rota, Dec. 18, 2024. 22nd NCR supports Commander, Task Force 68, which executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.