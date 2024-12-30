Marine Gunnery Sgt. Saul Tellez teaches Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, deployed under 22 Naval Construction Regiment (NCR), basic expeditionary skills at Camp Mitchell onboard Naval Station Rota, Dec. 18, 2024. 22nd NCR supports Commander, Task Force 68, which executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2025 04:21
|Photo ID:
|8820927
|VIRIN:
|241218-N-XT273-1001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.59 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, One Team, One Fight: Marine Advisor Leads Seabee Training [Image 12 of 12], by CPO Justin Stumberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
One Team, One Fight: Marine Advisor Leads Seabee Training
No keywords found.