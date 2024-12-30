One Team, One Fight: Marine Advisor Leads Seabee Training

For Marine Gunnery Sgt. Saul Tellez, the Marine advisor for Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) ONE, readiness isn’t just about being prepared.



It is about the ability to stay sharp and perform effectively in any situation.



This week, Tellez shared his years of Marine Corps expertise with the Seabees of NMCB ONE by leading an intensive training session focused on sharpening their skills and enhancing the battalion’s ability to operate within the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). While defensive tactics were a major focus, the training also aimed to instill a combat mindset that could enhance the Seabees’ effectiveness in any environment.



"It’s better to have a combat mindset on a construction site than a construction mindset in combat," said Tellez.



Over several weeks, Tellez led multiple week-long training sessions where he worked alongside the Seabees, teaching them skills such as defensive fundamentals, fire plans, entry control point procedures, radio communication fundamentals, and patrolling. These sessions were designed to ensure the Seabees could operate confidently in environments where construction expertise and combat readiness go hand in hand.



"Overcoming any obstacle to accomplish the mission is a mindset," Tellez explained. "Some units face friction when completing a project, while others defend objectives in combat. The Seabees must be prepared to handle both tasks at the same time."



Chief Builder James Del Duco, NMCB ONEs Readiness Chief, emphasized how the training directly supports the OFRP, a framework that maintains a fully trained and deployment-ready force.



"Training like this is crucial for sustaining NMCB ONE’s readiness under the OFRP," said Del Duco. "Having subject matter experts like Tellez ensures our Seabees receive the best training possible and are prepared to meet the high standards required for deployment readiness."



The OFRP relies on a continuous cycle of preparation to ensure units are always ready to meet global demands. Del Duco added that the hands-on nature of the training made it especially valuable.



"When our personnel train with experienced professionals, they gain not only practical skills but also a deeper understanding of operational fundamentals," said Del Duco. "This training builds confidence and capability, allowing our Seabees to perform at their best in any mission or environment."



As NMCB ONE continues its deployment in Rota, readiness remains among the battalion’s top priorities. Training opportunities like this ensure the “First and Finest” Seabees are fully prepared to meet the operational demands of Area Commanders. With every mission, NMCB ONE builds a legacy of resilience and excellence, proving that a well-trained and adaptable force is vital to defending U.S., allied, and partner interests worldwide.



22nd NCR supports Commander, Task Force 68, which executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

