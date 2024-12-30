CONG Land Component Commander visits Colorado Soldiers overseas

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Seth Miller assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 169th Field Artillery Brigade, Task Force Thunder, is awarded a coin by Brig. Gen. Tod Fenner, the land component commander of the Colorado Army National Guard, during a visit in the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility, Oct. 27, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nicholas Ramshaw)