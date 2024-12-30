CONG Land Component Commander visits Colorado Soldiers overseas

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Eric Gorecki (middle), assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 169th Field Artillery Brigade, Task Force Thunder, is promoted from chief warrant officer 3 to chief warrant officer 4 in the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility, Oct. 27, 2024. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Nicholas Ramshaw)