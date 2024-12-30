Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CONG Land Component Commander visits Colorado Soldiers overseas [Image 6 of 6]

    CONG Land Component Commander visits Colorado Soldiers overseas

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.27.2024

    Photo by Capt. Bailey Miclette 

    169th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Tod Fenner, the land component commander of Colorado Army National Guard, speaks to Soldiers of 169th Field Artillery Brigade during a visit in the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility, Oct. 27, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Bailey Miclette)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2024
    Date Posted: 01.02.2025 01:55
    Photo ID: 8820906
    VIRIN: 271024-Z-XY044-1008
    Resolution: 2925x1950
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Task Force Spartan
    CENTCOM
    Colorado Army National Guard
    US Army Central
    Land Component Commander

