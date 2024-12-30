U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Tod Fenner, the land component commander of Colorado Army National Guard, speaks to Soldiers of 169th Field Artillery Brigade during a visit in the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility, Oct. 27, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Bailey Miclette)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2025 01:55
|Photo ID:
|8820906
|VIRIN:
|271024-Z-XY044-1008
|Resolution:
|2925x1950
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CONG Land Component Commander visits Colorado Soldiers overseas [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Bailey Miclette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.