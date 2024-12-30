Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truman's Deployment [Image 6 of 7]

    Truman's Deployment

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.30.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Harry S Truman

    241229-N-UQ809-1078 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Dec. 29, 2024) A U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic removes the rivets from a leading-edge wing of an F/A-18E Super Hornet aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 12.30.2024
    Date Posted: 01.01.2025 11:35
    Photo ID: 8820843
    VIRIN: 241230-N-UQ809-1078
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 899.31 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    C5F
    HSTCSG

