Truman's Deployment

241229-N-UQ809-1078 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Dec. 29, 2024) A U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic removes the rivets from a leading-edge wing of an F/A-18E Super Hornet aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)