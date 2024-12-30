Truman's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241230-N-TN409-1065 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Dec. 30, 2024) A U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuel) fuels an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the U.S. Navy Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo).