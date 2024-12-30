Truman's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241229-N-UQ809-1125 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Dec. 29, 2024) A U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic applies corrosion prevention sealant on the direction finder group of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)