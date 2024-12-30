D-Day 80 Cerimonie

U.S. Army Ranger 1SG Heller assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment, Fort Moore, Georgia, Stands front of the driving aircraft carrying the President of France during the D-Day 80 ceremony, June 6, 2024. The Regiment lead the way for the historical event with 1SG Heller being the master of ceremonies. The Ceremony took place in the American National Cemetery which is home to over 9000 American remains from the invasion of Normandy. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)
