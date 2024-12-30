Welcome Back To Normandy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Children from a school in Normandy greet World War 2 veterans as they arrived in France for D-Day 80, June 07, 2024. This marked the first time some of them had been back to Normandy since Operation Overlord in 1944. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)