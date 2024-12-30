Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-130 Fly over [Image 3 of 11]

    C-130 Fly over

    FRANCE

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Bryson 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    U.S. Army C-130sperform a flyover demonstration over the Normandy American Cemetery for D-Day 80 in Normandy France, June 6 2024. D-Day 80 celebrated the 80th anniversary of Operation Overlord where the allied forces liberated the people of Normandy. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 22:01
    Photo ID: 8820519
    VIRIN: 240606-A-YE304-1013
    Resolution: 5760x7200
    Size: 16.54 MB
    Location: FR
