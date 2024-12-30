U.S. Army C-130sperform a flyover demonstration over the Normandy American Cemetery for D-Day 80 in Normandy France, June 6 2024. D-Day 80 celebrated the 80th anniversary of Operation Overlord where the allied forces liberated the people of Normandy. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 22:01
|Photo ID:
|8820519
|VIRIN:
|240606-A-YE304-1013
|Resolution:
|5760x7200
|Size:
|16.54 MB
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C-130 Fly over [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Jonathan Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.