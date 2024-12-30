Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ranger Has Lunch In France [Image 4 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ranger Has Lunch In France

    FRANCE

    06.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Bryson 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    U.S. Army Ranger assigned to 75th Ranger Regiment, Fort Moore, Georgia, enjoys the sun and some snacks with the locals of Normandy, June 3, 2024. The 80th Anniversary of D-Day and Operation Overlord was the largest use of the historical aircraft since the original operation. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 22:01
    Photo ID: 8820520
    VIRIN: 240603-A-YE304-1024
    Resolution: 5760x7200
    Size: 19.74 MB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ranger Has Lunch In France [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Jonathan Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2nd Ranger Battalion Change of Command
    Rangers on Omaha Beach
    C-130 Fly over
    Ranger Has Lunch In France
    Welcome Back To Normandy
    D-Day 80 Cerimonie
    Ranger Boarding C-47
    Children Welcoming WW2 Vets
    President Biden Greets World War 2 Veteran
    Airborne Soldier in Normandy
    Ranger Waiting to Jump

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download