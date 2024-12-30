U.S. Army Ranger assigned to 75th Ranger Regiment, Fort Moore, Georgia, enjoys the sun and some snacks with the locals of Normandy, June 3, 2024. The 80th Anniversary of D-Day and Operation Overlord was the largest use of the historical aircraft since the original operation. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 22:01
|Photo ID:
|8820520
|VIRIN:
|240603-A-YE304-1024
|Resolution:
|5760x7200
|Size:
|19.74 MB
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ranger Has Lunch In France [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Jonathan Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.