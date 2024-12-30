Rangers on Omaha Beach

U.S. Army Rangers assigned to 75th Ranger Regiment, Fort Moore, Georgia, attend a historical walk on the memorials of Omaha beach in Normandy France, June 3, 2024. The 80th Anniversary of D-Day and Operation Overlord was the largest use of the historical aircraft since the original operation. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 22:01
|Photo ID:
|8820518
|VIRIN:
|240603-A-YE304-7598
|Resolution:
|5760x8640
|Size:
|16.23 MB
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
