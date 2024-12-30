Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rangers on Omaha Beach [Image 2 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Rangers on Omaha Beach

    FRANCE

    06.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Bryson 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    U.S. Army Rangers assigned to 75th Ranger Regiment, Fort Moore, Georgia, attend a historical walk on the memorials of Omaha beach in Normandy France, June 3, 2024. The 80th Anniversary of D-Day and Operation Overlord was the largest use of the historical aircraft since the original operation. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 22:01
    Photo ID: 8820518
    VIRIN: 240603-A-YE304-7598
    Resolution: 5760x8640
    Size: 16.23 MB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rangers on Omaha Beach [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Jonathan Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2nd Ranger Battalion Change of Command
    Rangers on Omaha Beach
    C-130 Fly over
    Ranger Has Lunch In France
    Welcome Back To Normandy
    D-Day 80 Cerimonie
    Ranger Boarding C-47
    Children Welcoming WW2 Vets
    President Biden Greets World War 2 Veteran
    Airborne Soldier in Normandy
    Ranger Waiting to Jump

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download